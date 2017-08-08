JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull Dems select Barry Profato for Niles council at-large seat on fall ballot


Published: Tue, August 8, 2017 @ 6:49 p.m.

WARREN — Trumbull County Democratic Party precinct committee people today selected Barry Profato to replace Stephen G. Papalas as councilman at-large for Niles on the fall ballot, said Dan Polivka, party chairman and a county commissioner.

Papalas, a Democrat, withdrew his name from the ballot July 13. He won the May primary and will stay on until the end of the year.

Profato, director of marketing for Metro Monthly and a former Niles clerk of courts and councilman, will face two other Democrats, a Republican and an independent candidate for the at-large seat in the November general election.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes