Trumbull Dems select Barry Profato for Niles council at-large seat on fall ballot

WARREN — Trumbull County Democratic Party precinct committee people today selected Barry Profato to replace Stephen G. Papalas as councilman at-large for Niles on the fall ballot, said Dan Polivka, party chairman and a county commissioner.

Papalas, a Democrat, withdrew his name from the ballot July 13. He won the May primary and will stay on until the end of the year.

Profato, director of marketing for Metro Monthly and a former Niles clerk of courts and councilman, will face two other Democrats, a Republican and an independent candidate for the at-large seat in the November general election.