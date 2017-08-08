Traffic stop in Austintown turns up drug contraband

AUSTINTOWN

Police made a traffic stop that turned up drug contraband Monday afternoon.



Crashawn Hudson, 21, was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance, and Deandra Talley, 23, both of Chicago Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with possession of heroin, and was issued citations for driving under suspension and left of center.

Police removed a plastic bag containing nine bindles of heroin from Talley's pants, and Hudson removed a bag with 15 pills, containing Acetaminophen and Oxycodone, the report said.

Hudson told police the drugs belonged to him, and he was selling them, the report said.

Police said they pulled over Talley on Mahoning Avenue due to loud music playing from the vehicle and erratic driving.