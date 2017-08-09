Tonght's wheelchair softball 1st of 4 August games in Covelli lot

YOUNGSTOWN

It was a softball game filled with laughter and the usual banter.

“Hey, batter, batter. Swing, batter, batter.”

But played in sports wheelchairs by physically disabled athletes ranging from 11 to middle age, joined by some family members and event organizers on the Covelli Centre blacktop parking lot early this evening, no one kept score and no one seemed to care.

The wheelchair softball event is the first of four games offered by the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio, in conjunction with the Youngstown City Park Department, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in August on the Covelli parking lot.

The program is open to anyone with a primary physical disability and is not restricted to those who use wheelchairs. There is no charge and equipment is provided.

“It went well. We’d like to see more people out here. Everyone had fun,” said Cara Hahn, ASPO program manager for Mahoning County and pitcher for the game.

For more about the event and how you can get involved, read Wednesday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.