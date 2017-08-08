JOBS
Regional top diplomats reject Venezuela assembly


Published: Tue, August 8, 2017 @ 7:12 p.m.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Foreign ministers from 17 Western Hemisphere nations are condemning Venezuela's new constitutional assembly, saying their governments will refuse to recognize the all-powerful body.

The statement came this evening after the Venezuelan assembly declared itself superior to all other branches of government.

The top diplomats met in Peru's capital to discuss Venezuela's political upheaval. They expressed support for renewed negotiations between the government and opposition, though previous talks have failed.

The ministers represented Mexico, Canada, Argentina and other regional nations. But while many Latin American nations have denouncing embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's recent moves to consolidate power, the region has found it tricky to formulate a collective response.

