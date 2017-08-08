Police nab 2 convicted felons in possession of AK-47

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said task force officers Monday acting on a tip that two people were about to be murdered found an AK-47 assault rifle and arrested two people.

Charles "Pee Wee" Pete, 23, of Southern Boulevard and Mark Moody, 28, of Mahoning Avenue, are each in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm after they were arrested about 11:15 a.m. in the first block of East Ravenwood Avenue.

Reports said the pair were spotted by members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and the Violent Fugitive Task Force in a vehicle that was supposed to be used in the crime and officers followed the vehicle before it turned into a drive.

Reports said both men were summoned out of the house and placed into custody when the rifle was found between the front seat and center console. A records check found they both have prior felony convictions that ban them from having or being around a firearm.