Ohio Attorney General’s Office files criminal charges against ex-Campbell police chief

CAMPBELL

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has filed criminal charges against former Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan.

Prosecutors filed a bill of information today in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Rauzan faces four misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of property. Jill Del Greco a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney’s Office, said the charges relate to unauthorized use of a law enforcement database.

Mayor Nick Phillips fired Rauzan in November 2016 after a complaint surfaced that Rauzan had sexually harassed a woman in the police gym. Phillips said the incident occurred after Rauzan asked the woman to the police station to discuss a warrant that was out for her arrest. Rauzan denied those allegations.

The city agreed, however, in January to retroactively rescind Rauzan’s termination in exchange for his resignation. The agreement prohibited Rauzan from suing the city for wrongful termination.

Last year, the city turned the allegations against Rauzan over to Dan Kasaris, a special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Del Greco said she could comment on whether prosecutors plan to file additional charges against Rauzan over the course of the investigation.