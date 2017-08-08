Mill Creek ABWA to meet Aug. 8

CANFIELD

The Mill Creek Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet at 6 p.m. today at A La Cart Catering in Canfield.

The meeting will begin with networking, and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, tossed salad, Jello and pie for dessert.

The speaker for the evening will be Michele Gianetti of Canfield. She is an author of books about her daughter, Elizabeth, who has dyspraxia. The books are written to help children growing up with a sibling who “isn’t like everyone else” and have been used by universities in special-education and occupational-therapy classes. Special guests will include scholarship recipients. The public is welcome. For information, call Marilyn Abramski at 330-726-2507 or Darlene Demjen at 330-755-9089.