Man receives five years probation for relationship with minor

YOUNGSTOWN

A 21-year-old Campbell man received five years probation for having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Francisco Morales pleaded guilty last month to one count of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

The victim spoke in court today, and said she was completely manipulated by the defendant. The victim told the court she thought she was in love and Morales used her for sexual intercourse.

Both Morales and the victim described the sex as consensual.

Morales said he thought he had feelings for the victim, and he thought it was OK because the victim’s stepmother brought her to his house. He added that he is gainfully employed and has two daughters with his fiance.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court imposed the longest possible period of probation, and said he will sentence Morales to the maximum prison term of 18 months if he violates the conditions of his probation.

Morales also must register as a tier II sex offender.