Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

APPLE, BENJAMIN MATTHEW 1/10/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

BUTLER, BRIAN 8/25/1994 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Vandalism

EATON, DAKOTA 2/16/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

GRACE, MEGHAN ELIZABETH 6/22/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Safecracking

HOWELL, JUWUAN 10/13/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

HUDSON, CRASHAWN 6/7/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



HUNTER, JOHN CHRISTOPHER 4/28/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Public Indecency



INGLEDUE, JAMIE DAWN 3/1/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation

JACKSON, CRAIG L 5/31/1992 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs



JOHNQUEST, CONNOR 6/16/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Misuse of Credit Card

KITCHEN, DANIEL J 3/21/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Murder

KOPNITSKY, JOSEPH PAUL 4/1/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

KRIEBEL, DENISE A 6/27/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Processing of Drug Documents

LAMBERT, MATTHEW JAMES 7/19/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary

MADUMELU, DAVID 2/28/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Murder

MOODY, MARK A 9/7/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

MOORE, THOMAS E 12/12/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

NEWELL, BRANDON W 12/27/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Identity Fraud

PETE, CHARLES L JR 3/25/1993 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Having Weapons While Under Disability

RUFFIN, SAVON EUGENE 6/7/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

SCOTT, JAMES E 11/20/1949 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

SHORTER, JEFFREY T 12/19/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

SINKFIELD, DARRELL W 12/23/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SUDIMAK, JUSTIN TYLER 3/21/1987

TALLEY, DEANDRA 7/13/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

TOVARNAK, ROBERT 5/27/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

WARD, JONATHAN T 4/1/1995 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

ZELANKA, SHIRLEY ANN 1/8/1958 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDELMO, JAMES C II 11/28/1967 1/17/2017 TIME SERVED



BAYUS, ANDREW D 4/25/1993 8/6/2017 BONDED OUT



DICKMAN, MICHAEL DAVID 8/29/1987 7/20/2017 TIME SERVED



EAGEN, THOMAS ELY 5/22/1992 6/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GEIDNER, CHARLES A 6/6/1980 8/7/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



GOLDBERG, ARTHUR JOEL II 12/2/1989 8/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GOOCH, CORY M 7/11/1990 8/6/2017 BONDED OUT



HOLLEY, KEITH 6/29/1990 5/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HULL, ROBERT NICHOLAS 10/2/1958 7/28/2017 TIME SERVED



JONES, KEITH A JR 10/20/1984 7/2/2017 BONDED OUT



KING, TYLON J 2/16/1988 8/2/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

KOPNITSKY, JOSEPH PAUL 4/1/1990 8/5/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

LUCAS, MELISSA ANN 2/4/1975 7/14/2017 BONDED OUT

MARTIN, NICHOLAS D 12/19/1970 8/5/2017 BONDED OUT



MCCALL, TRAYVON 2/7/1996 8/7/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



MERRELL, JAMIE 2/8/1989 8/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



MILLER, ARQUISE C 7/18/1990 8/6/2017 BONDED OUT

RUTLEDGE, ERIC JAMES 2/1/1963 6/15/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

SANTOS, ROBERT R 10/7/1978 8/5/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SCHULTE, RYAN J 3/17/1995 7/28/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SMITH, DALE C 7/29/1957 8/5/2017 BONDED OUT

ST CLAIR, MOLLY EILEEN 7/29/1983 8/5/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

STAPLES, KENNETH LAMONT 5/30/1962 8/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SUCH, SHEYLA A 8/17/1994 8/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



TERRELL, ERIC DARNELL 11/20/1964 8/4/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

YEAGER, JEREMY DOUGLAS 11/14/1990 8/4/2017 TIME SERVED

YOUNG, MICHAEL A 11/19/1981 8/4/2017 BONDED OUT