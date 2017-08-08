Lawyer who ran ’Breaking Bad’ scheme loses appeal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland defense attorney in federal prison for running a money laundering scheme inspired by “Breaking Bad” has lost an appeal of his conviction.

Forty-six-year-old Matthew King was convicted in June 2016 of agreeing to launder $20,000 for a confidential informant who was posing as a cocaine dealer.

In his appeal, King objected to the use of his recorded conversations with the informant as evidence. One of the recordings captured him proposing to imitate a scheme on the TV show.

King said he should have been allowed to cross-examine the informant, who did not testify.

In an opinion issued last week, a federal appeals court rejected that argument, saying the recordings merely established that the informant presented the funds as ill-gotten.

King is serving a 44-month sentence.