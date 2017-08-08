The Latest: Board opens 2nd hearing in fatal police shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A citizens review board looking into the 2016 shooting of a black man by a North Carolina police officer has begun its second hearing

The board is revisiting a decision by the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department which ruled the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by an officer last September was justified. In late June, the board said it found a potential error in the department’s decision, leading to Tuesday’s hearing.

Moments before the meeting was called to order, two people holding signs walked into the meeting room. A woman held a sign that said “Police Accountability Now.” She stood next to a man whose sign read “Justice for Keith Lamont Scott.”

Also attending the hearing were attorneys for the Scott estate as well as members of the police force and their attorney.