The Latest: Board opens 2nd hearing in fatal police shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A citizens review board looking into the 2016 shooting of a black man by a North Carolina police officer has begun its second hearing
The board is revisiting a decision by the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department which ruled the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by an officer last September was justified. In late June, the board said it found a potential error in the department’s decision, leading to Tuesday’s hearing.
Moments before the meeting was called to order, two people holding signs walked into the meeting room. A woman held a sign that said “Police Accountability Now.” She stood next to a man whose sign read “Justice for Keith Lamont Scott.”
Also attending the hearing were attorneys for the Scott estate as well as members of the police force and their attorney.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.