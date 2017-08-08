JOBS
High-tech ideas to fix opioid crisis compete for Ohio grants


Published: Tue, August 8, 2017 @ 12:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. John Kasich called for scientific breakthroughs aimed at solving the opioid crisis, and grant-seekers are answering with ideas such as remotely controlled medication dispensers, monitoring devices for addicts and pain-relieving massage gloves.

Forty-four entities have expressed their intent to apply for up to $12 million in competitive research-and-development grants in Ohio, which leads the nation in opioid-related overdose deaths.

The grants are being made available through the Ohio Third Frontier Commission. The deadline for full proposals is Aug. 31.

Those expected to vie for grants include hospitals, universities, and various medical device, software and pharmaceutical developers.

The Republican governor called for the investments during his State of the State address in April. The panel agreed to the spending in May and is pursuing an accelerated schedule.

