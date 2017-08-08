JOBS
Goodwill needs volunteers for August


Published: Tue, August 8, 2017 @ 7:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Amblyopia Vision Screening Program of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries needs new volunteers to visit area preschools and conduct vision screenings for children.

Training and materials are provided for vision screening. Screening sessions are scheduled according to the screeners’ availability, mornings or afternoons, Monday through Friday in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and will last from one to two hours.

Volunteer training will be provided by the Ohio Department of Health and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Cornersburg. Register in advance for training by calling Barb Costello, amblyopia program coordinator at 8 a.m. at 330-759-7921, ext. 1220.

