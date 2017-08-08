Addiction specialist 1 of 39 charged in $10M drug ring

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — A recovering addict known who runs an addiction prevention program is one of 39 people charged last week in a $10 million drug ring operating in eastern Pennsylvania.

Online court records show 54-year-old Michael D. Rowe posted bail and got out of the Berks County jail on Tuesday.

He was among dozens of suspects rounded up Wednesday in a Berks County ring accused of trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin. Rowe has been charged as one of the lower operatives accused of possessing drugs with the intention to deliver them.

The Reading Eagle reports Rowe has been president of Addiction Prevention Strategies near Wyomissing since 2010, and has said in advertisements that he’s a recovering addict who struggled with drugs for 25 years.

Calls to the business went unanswered Tuesday.