3 with criminal records be arraigned on illegal posession of firearms

YOUNGSTOWN

Three men are set to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court after their arrest with guns they are not allowed to have because of their criminal records.

Police arrested Juwuan Howell, 18, of Smithfield Street, about 11 p.m. Monday after officers found a gun in a car he was driving on the East Side.

Officers were on patrol when a car driven by Howell that was in front of them stopped in the middle of Albert and State streets. The officers checked the license plate, found it was expired, and pulled the car over on Verona Avenue, reports said.

Reports said Howell and a passenger got out of the car and police told them to get back inside. The passenger did, but Howell would not and he was trying to stuff a bag down his pants, reports said. Inside the bag was suspected crack cocaine, suspected powdered cocaine and suspected marijuana, reports said.

Police also found a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat, reports said.

Earlier Monday, Charles “Pee Wee” Pete, 23, of Southern Boulevard, and Mark Moody, 28, of Mahoning Avenue, were jailed on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm after being arrested about 11:15 a.m. on East Ravenwood Avenue on the South Side.

Reports said task force officers, acting on a tip two people were about to be killed, found an AK-47 assault rifle and arrested them.

