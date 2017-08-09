21-year-old Campbell man gets 5 years for sex with teen

YOUNGSTOWN

A 21-year-old Campbell man received five years' probation for having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Francisco Morales pleaded guilty last month to one count of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

The victim spoke in court on Tuesday, and said she was completely manipulated by the defendant. She told the court she thought she was in love and Morales used her for sexual intercourse.

Since then, her family has been overprotective of both her and her family, she said.

“He put a fear through my family,” she told the court.

The incidents in question occurred between October 2015 and April 2016.

Because the victim was 13, the acts do not constitute statutory rape, which occurs when the victim is younger than 13 and can result in life in prison.

Both Morales and the victim described the sex as consensual.

