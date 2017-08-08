Youngstown man has second thoughts about representing himself in death-penalty case

YOUNGSTOWN — It didn’t take long today for Lance Hundley to have his feet held to the fire in his death-penalty case, and afterward he decided maybe he shouldn’t be his own lawyer after all.

Just minutes after Judge Maureen Sweeney granted his request to represent himself in his capital murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Hundley had to question the detective on his case. A hearing was happening where the defense was asking to suppress a brief statement Hundley made to police the day he was arrested because he claimed his Miranda rights were violated.

But after the hearing was over Hundley changed his mind and asked that his court-appointed attorneys, John Juhasz and Doug Taylor, be reinstated. Judge Sweeney agreed.

Hundley, 47, of Washington Street, Warren, or Cleveland Street, Youngstown, is accused of beating Erika Huff, 41, to death on Nov. 6, 2015; beating her mother; and setting the house on fire.

