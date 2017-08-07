YNDC gets nearly $500K fed grant to allow Youngstown to purchase healthy foods

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $498,880 in funding to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. to encourage Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants in the city to purchase healthy foods.

“I was proud that the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. was awarded this important funding to help bring nutritious and healthy food to Youngstown families in need. SNAP is a program that works, and is deserving of more support,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “This funding will provide incentives for people to buy fresh fruits and vegetables and help provide farmers with a local market to sell their products. Healthy foods should be available to every one of our children, and I promise to continue to use my position to fight to ensure that we are not leaving anyone behind.”

This money was awarded as a part of a larger $16.8 million investment by the USDA to be distributed through 32 grants to help SNAP participants increase their purchases of fruits and vegetables.

