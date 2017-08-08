Warren man gets probation in Facebook threat case

WARREN — A city man who made a Facebook threat in February to kill children and adults – like the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut – has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Judge Terry Ivanchak of Warren Municipal Court ordered Alan M. Jordan, 33, of Laird Avenue Southeast to continue to have no contact with Warren City Schools, but the school system has authority to override that order, the judge said.

Jordan was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail but all but 15 days already served have been suspended.

Police said Jordan posted a message on his Facebook page warning other parents to control their kids or he would commit a shooting at the K-8 Warren school his child attends.

He said the shooting would make the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting spree that killed 20 children and six educators “look like a day at Disney.”

