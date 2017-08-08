Russell Lauer to be sentenced Aug. 28 for death of Brittany Szwedko

WARREN — Russell Lauer III, 44, of Cortland will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for hitting and killing a young jogger along Ridge Road on Feb. 27, 2016.

Lauer pleaded guilty June 26 before Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, operating a motor vehicle impaired and failing to drive in the marked lanes.

His plea agreement calls for him to get eight years in prison.

Lauer killed Brittany Szwedko, 28, of Cortland as she walked or jogged along Ridge Road in Fowler Township.

Szwedko was preparing to run a half-marathon.

Court documents say Lauer’s vehicle left the roadway and struck Szwedko. He tested just under the legal limit for alcohol but also had an illegal amount of the painkiller Oxycontin in his system.