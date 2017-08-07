Police: Warren shooting was double or triple homicide

WARREN — Police say the Thursday-night shooting deaths of two men and a woman in a car on Southern Boulevard Northwest was “at least a double” homicide and involved only the three people who died.

It could end up being ruled a triple homicide, Kistler said. Warren officials could not recall the last triple homicide.

It apparently will involve no homicide charges since all three people involved are dead, said Sgt. Joe Kistler of the Warren Police Department.

“We’re 100 percent sure it doesn’t involve anybody else,” Kistler said today.

Kistler said it’s too soon to discuss who did the shooting or what led up to it.

Kistler said one gun was found in the car when police arrived for the 7:13 p.m. shootings that occurred just before and just after the Cadillac crashed into the side of a house at the corner of Southern and Solar Street Northwest.

Devonte L. West, 24, of Hamilton Street Southwest and Brandy M. Joseph, 37, of Merriweather Street Northwest were pronounced dead at the scene. West was the driver of the car, which was owned by his girlfriend, who was not in the car.

Ju’wantae A. Harbin, 18, of Douglas Street Northwest, a passenger, was pronounced dead later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The crash caused minor damage to the home and more significant damage to the Cadillac. The Cadillac was traveling south on Southern and continued in a straight line at a curve and into the side of the home.

A nearby resident called 911, saying people were “shooting each other in a car.” Another witness also said the gunfire occurred before the car crashed. Kistler said the shooting also continued after the crash.

Autopsy reports on the three were not available this morning.