Petitioners seek to change how elections work in Youngstown


Published: Mon, August 7, 2017 @ 2:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A committee seeking to change how elections are run in Youngstown turned in petitions today to the city clerk to get the measure in front of voters in November.

The charter amendment would, if approved, eliminate political-party primaries, replacing them with nonpartisan ones in which the top two vote getters face each other in the November general election.

The proposal also would restrict political contributions to only $100 per ballot measure and candidate with those funds coming from only registered city voters. It would ban corporations, labor unions, political action committees, political parties and “all other campaign funding entities” from giving campaign contributions.

For the complete story, read Tuesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

