Ohio parents' lawsuit blames schools for bullying, child suicide

CINCINNATI (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy who hanged himself blame a "treacherous school environment," alleging in a federal lawsuit filed today that school officials allowed and covered up bullying.

The wrongful-death suit filed by the parents of Gabriel Taye names officials at his elementary school and at the Cincinnati Public Schools district as defendants. It seeks damages to be determined in a trial.

Attorneys have said his mother didn't know her son was bullied until the lawyers saw a Cincinnati police detective's email describing the scene outside a boys' bathroom where attorneys say Gabriel was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself at home two days later Jan. 26.

Atty. Jennifer Branch said Cornelia Reynolds' words were "if I had only known" after Branch described the bathroom assault to the devastated mother. She said the parents also learned after his death that he, and other children, had been bullied before at Carson Elementary School.

"If CPS had been honest with her about what happened in the bathroom, how long he had been unconscious, and the dangerous school environment Gabe had to navigate each day of third grade, she would never had let him return to Carson," Branch said in a statement.

Prosecutors recently closed their investigation into Gabriel's death without charging anyone. The coroner last month stood by her original finding of suicide in a review after authorities opened Gabriel's grave in June to remove an electronic tablet buried with him to see if it might provide additional information. His mother had said she buried the tablet with him to make sure he'd have something to "play with in heaven."