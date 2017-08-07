JOBS
Nearly 400 turn out at YSU to pay tribute to Frank C. Watson


Published: Mon, August 7, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Nearly 400 friends and family gathered in Youngstown State University’s Watson and Tressel Training Site to memorialize Frank C. Watson, a YSU advocate, community leader and family man.

“Today we say farewell to a great man,” said Watson’s daughter, Ellen Tressel, this afternoon. Ellen Tressel is also the wife of YSU President Jim Tressel.

Watson, 92, died Thursday after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s is a disease that deteriorates the nervous system.

Ellen Tressel remembered during one of Watson’s bad days, he told his nurse he was going to ask the blonde visiting him to marry him.

“The blonde was his wife of nearly 68 years, Norma Watson,” Tressel quipped. “It just goes to show you if he had the chance, he would do it all over again.”

She added that the memorial service wasn’t just to honor her father, but her mother as well.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

