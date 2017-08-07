Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are little changed in early trading as technology companies rise and energy companies slip with the price of oil.

Investors continued to concentrate on corporate earnings Monday. Tyson Foods gained 4.8 percent as its forecasts pleased investors.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.4 percent and Anadarko Petroleum lost 1.1 percent.

Aviation electronics company Rockwell Collins climbed 5.4 percent after Reuters reported that rival United Technologies made an offer to buy it.

Medical device company NxStage Medical jumped 28.5 percent after it agreed to be bought by Fresenius Medical Care for $30 a share, or $1.97 billion.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was unchanged at 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 7 points to 22,085. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,362.