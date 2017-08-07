Man faces stolen property charges after early-morning police stop

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested Cory Gooch, 27, of Indianola Avenue Sunday after an officer observed him walking down a street about 2:15 a.m. holding electronic devices, according to a police report.

The report notes that Gooch was spotted just a few blocks away from an area where numerous thefts from autos and burglaries were reported over the weekend.

Police said they found on him numerous items belonging to people who live on Arlene, Meadowbrook, Gertrude and Leighton avenues. He was arrested on two counts of receiving stolen property, according to the report.

According to police reports filed over the weekend, township police responded to a slew of burglary and theft from auto reports.