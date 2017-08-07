JOBS
Man faces new charges after found with stolen gun


Published: Mon, August 7, 2017 @ 10:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who is free on bail facing a pending drug charge was arrested on a gun charge about 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue after he was pulled over for an improper turn.

Reports said Arquise Miller, 27, of Canfield Road, admitted to police he had a gun in the car he was driving. Officers found a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun underneath the passenger's seat.

The gun was reported stolen in Illinois in January of this year, reports said.

Miller was book into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

