Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAYUS, ANDREW D 4/25/1993 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



CURRIER, REGINA 1/19/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

GOOCH, CORY M 7/11/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

HENDERSON, JUSTIN DOUGLAS 4/15/1974 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

LAMBERT, MATTHEW JAMES 7/19/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary

MAGANA, ABRAHAM GARCIA 2/9/1972 OTHER Trafficking in Drugs

MILLER, ARQUISE C 7/18/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

PAGE, FREDDIE LEE JR 3/20/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

PORTER, RYAN NATHAN 6/30/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

SHORTER, JEFFREY T 12/19/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

THOMAS, JEDEDIAH MARC 12/9/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

THOMPSON, MEGAN MARIE 1/8/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

YERRACE, LORI A 3/3/1962 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

DAVILA JR, MANUEL 5/26/1970 7/29/2017 TIME SERVED



GEIDNER, CHARLES A 6/6/1980 8/7/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

GOLDBERG, ARTHUR JOEL II 12/2/1989 8/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HULL, ROBERT NICHOLAS 10/2/1958 7/28/2017 TIME SERVED



KENNEDY, AARON M 1/1/1987 7/15/2017 TIME SERVED



KOPNITSKY, JOSEPH PAUL 4/1/1990 8/5/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



LAWRENCE, JOHN C 7/19/1956 8/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MOSS, LAURIE R 12/27/1988 7/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



OMRAN, ABDELSALLAM EMAD 2/21/1998 8/6/2017 BONDED OUT



REPP, JOSEPH DONALD 1/19/1978 8/3/2017 TIME SERVED



TOLEY, CEDRINA 1/7/1982 7/7/2017 TIME SERVED



WIENAND, KATHLEEN M 9/4/1985 8/6/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



WILLIAMS, EARLENE 7/10/1974 8/1/2017 TIME SERVED



YEAGER, JEREMY DOUGLAS 11/14/1990 8/4/2017 TIME SERVED