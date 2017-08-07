Four years, nine months in prison for woman who killed passenger in crash

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who crashed, killing her passenger, after a police chase received a sentence of four years and nine months in prison.

Nicole Mitchell, 32, of Boardman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply and driving under the influence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

She will also have a five year driver's license suspension and serve five years probation upon release. She will be eligible for judicial release after three years.

In January, Mitchell led Boardman police on a brief chase after an officer attempted to pull her over in connection with a shoplifting incident reported at the Walgreen’s at Market Street and U.S. Route 224.

Police called the chase off because of inclement weather, but officers found the vehicle crashed at Zedaker and Compton avenues on Youngstown’s South Side with Taylor Duvall, 23, of Pasadena Avenue dead in the passenger’s seat.

Police found Mitchell hiding underneath a sandbox at a nearby home.

In March, a Mahoning County grand jury indicted Mitchell on charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, theft and three counts of driving under the influence.