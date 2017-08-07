Digital divide discussion takes place in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — While Mahoning County has access to broadband, subscription lags because of its expense, a survey found.

The results of the Connect Ohio survey were discussed today by broadband providers, local leaders and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.

“How do we expect economic opportunities if we don’t have access to the internet these days?” said Johnson. “We have got to solve this problem.”

Connect Ohio selected five Ohio communities – Dayton, Youngstown, Fairfield County, Meigs and Vinton counties and Wyandot County – to participate in the “Connected Community Engagement Program.”

