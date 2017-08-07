JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Digital divide discussion takes place in Youngstown


Published: Mon, August 7, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — While Mahoning County has access to broadband, subscription lags because of its expense, a survey found.

The results of the Connect Ohio survey were discussed today by broadband providers, local leaders and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.

“How do we expect economic opportunities if we don’t have access to the internet these days?” said Johnson. “We have got to solve this problem.”

Connect Ohio selected five Ohio communities – Dayton, Youngstown, Fairfield County, Meigs and Vinton counties and Wyandot County – to participate in the “Connected Community Engagement Program.”

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes