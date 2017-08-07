Death of girl hurt as a baby may prompt more charges for dad

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities will consider whether an Ohio man imprisoned for assaulting his infant daughter in 2011 should now face more charges because the bedridden girl has died six years later.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2wAKH5M ) reports prosecutors had reserved the possibility of pursuing murder charges against Marcus Merrick, who is serving a 10-year sentence.

He pleaded no contest and was convicted of assault and child endangering. His attorney previously said in an appeal that Merrick was remorseful.

Authorities said his daughter, Joani Marie Merrick, was beaten and shaken as a 3-month-old, leaving her with little brain activity and being fed through a tube. She died July 30.

A spokesman says the Montgomery County prosecutor’s office will review the autopsy before deciding whether to pursue further charges against Joani’s 35-year-old father.