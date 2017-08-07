JOBS
Couple in freezer case waive preliminary hearing


Published: Mon, August 7, 2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Two people charged with abuse of a corpse after the body of a missing woman was found in a freezer waived their preliminary hearings in municipal court.

Abuse of a corpse charges against Arturo Novoa, 31 and Katrina Layton, 34, both of Mahoning Avenue, were bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Robert Milich.

The body of Shannon Elizabeth Graves, missing since Christmas, was found July 29 in a freezer in Campbell that the two had access to.

A cause of death for Graves is pending.

