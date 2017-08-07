JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

City police arrest woman found during OD on West Side


Published: Mon, August 7, 2017 @ 11:39 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman found overdosed in her car on a West Side street Saturday evening was arrested on drug charges.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to Steel Street and Butler Avenue for a report of a woman passed out in a car and when they arrived they found Megan Thompson, 31, no address given, asleep behind the wheel. Reports said she woke up quickly after officers checked on her.

Inside the car officers could see a needle, a crack pipe and a dose of suspected heroin on her lap. Reports said the needle was loaded with a brown liquid that police suspect is heroin.

Thompson was checked by paramedics and then arrested on charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes