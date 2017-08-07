City police arrest woman found during OD on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman found overdosed in her car on a West Side street Saturday evening was arrested on drug charges.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to Steel Street and Butler Avenue for a report of a woman passed out in a car and when they arrived they found Megan Thompson, 31, no address given, asleep behind the wheel. Reports said she woke up quickly after officers checked on her.

Inside the car officers could see a needle, a crack pipe and a dose of suspected heroin on her lap. Reports said the needle was loaded with a brown liquid that police suspect is heroin.

Thompson was checked by paramedics and then arrested on charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs and taken to the Mahoning County jail.