Brock On: Osweiler picked to start Browns' exhibition opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Brock Osweiler has risen from trade throw-in to preseason starter.

The Browns' quarterback saga has produced another surprise.

Osweiler was picked today by coach Hue Jackson over Cody Kessler, rookie DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan to start Thursday's exhibition opener against the New Orleans Saints in what will be an important stage in a QB competition that's midway through its second week and with no end in sight.

Osweiler, who started 14 games for Houston last season, has not taken any snaps with the starting offense during camp, but he'll be first on the field Thursday with a chance to impress Jackson and potentially win the full-time starting job.

It's a stunning ascension for Osweiler, who arrived via trade in March when the Browns acquired him and his guaranteed $16 million contract simply so they could get a 2018 second-round pick.

But the 26-year-old is still around, and he could wind up beating out Kessler and Kizer, the team's presumed future QB, as the team's full-time starter.

"This league gives you opportunities," Osweiler said. "Sometimes, you don't know when they're going to come. Sometimes, you do know when they're going to come. I think the key is making the most out of that opportunity, and if you do, the rest will take care of itself."

Jackson has said the starting quarterback in the exhibition opener won't necessarily be the one who starts the Sept. 10 season opener against Pittsburgh.