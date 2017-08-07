Boardman man cited after pair found passed out in car Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said admitted to police he had used heroin after officers were called to a West Side parking lot for two people who were passed out in a car was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers were called about 4:15 p.m. Sunday to a 2725 Schenley Ave. parking lot and when they arrived they found a woman "seriously overdosing" in the passengers seat of a car and the driver, Jedeiah Thomas, 39, of Mathews Road in Boardman, standing outside the car.

Officer Casey Kelly gave the woman and Thomas told police the woman had used heroin. Later Thomas admitted he had used heroin, reports said. Inside the car reports said police found two needle, two burnt spoons and a dose of heroin.

Thomas was issued citations for OVI and he was also arrested on drug charges after he was examined at a hospital, reports said.

Reports said the woman who received Narcan was able to resume breathing and was treated by paramedics, but reports did not mention her name or condition.