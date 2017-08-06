Police investigating after woman found dead at her home

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her basement about 9 a.m. today while the washer was running and a man she lived with was found disoriented outside with an arm injury.

Police were about called 9 a.m. to a home in 800 block of Roxbury Avenue after a neighbor found the man lying on the ground beside the garage.

An autopsy will need to be done to determine a cause of death.

Police at the scene said there were no signs of foul play in the home.