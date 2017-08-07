JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland championship team due back home soon


Published: Sun, August 6, 2017 @ 11:38 p.m.

POLAND — The Poland Junior League softball team, which won the Junior League World Series, was expected to arrive back in the village at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday after landing at Pittsburgh International Airport at about 10 p.m.

Poland beat Kirkland, Wash., 7-1 in the title game.

Vindicator reporter Dan Hiner and photographer Nikos Frazier are on site in Poland, where the team and coaches will pick up an escort at the Methodist Chrurch, then proceed to Poland High School.

Read more about this developing story and see photos on Vindy.com and in Monday's Vindicator sports section.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes