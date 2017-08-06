Ohio officials warn of consumer scam involving unclaimed funds

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

State officials are warning Ohioans to beware of a scam involving unclaimed funds.

The unclaimed funds division of the Ohio Department of Commerce says a website claiming consumers must pay a fee to have their missing money returned is a scam. State officials say the www.neverclaimed.com website tells consumers they will receive their missing money after paying fees, ranging from $12.00 to $29.99.

The state news release says it doesn’t cost anything to retrieve unclaimed funds from the division.

Ohioans searching for unclaimed funds are encouraged to work directly with the division, either online or by calling the state office.

Some of the unclaimed funds the division can help consumers retrieve include funds from bank accounts, rent or utility deposits, uncashed checks and undelivered stock certificates.