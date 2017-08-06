Improvements on track for Boardman railroad crossing

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Several years of discussions to make one township railroad crossing safer may soon pay off.

With the help of grant funding from the Ohio Rail Development Commission, Youngstown & Southeastern Railroad plans to make improvements to the crossing at Maple Avenue and Southern Boulevard this fall.

The project will include drainage improvements, raising the rail line several inches, and smoothing and widening the crossing. Although not included in this project, there also are plans to add a traffic light at that intersection in the future.

Powell Felix, president of Y&S, said the improvements will make a difference for those who drive over the crossing.

“The thing that motorists will notice is there will be a new surface made out of concrete that’ll be smooth and nice to drive on,” he said.

The rail line will share the cost of the project with the state.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.