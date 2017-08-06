Apartment shooting leads to city's 12th homicide of 2017

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was inside a Magnolia Avenue apartment late Saturday was killed when someone outside fired several shots through the door.

Tavares Jones, 41, was killed after he received a gunshot wound to the chest about 10 p.m., said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau. Another man, Delataire White, 24, was shot in the leg and treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jones died at the scene, Bobovnyik said.

Bobovnyik said police at this time have no suspects.

The city now has 12 homicides for 2017. Last year, Youngstown had 18 homicides.