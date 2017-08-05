Poland (with Canfield boost) wins World Series

KIRKLAND, WASH.

The Poland 13-14 softball team won the Junior League World Series by defeating Washington, 7-1.

Jackie Grisdale, Camryn Lattanzio and Brooke Bobbey each had two hits as Poland defeated the Washington state champions for the second time in five days. Tuesday, Poland defeated Washington, 4-3, in pool play.

Grisdale drove in three runs and Ally Farber one.

Canfield's KaiLi Gross, the only player not from Poland, was the winning pitcher, striking out 10.

In its second straight trip to the World Series, Poland was supposed to play Virginia in the final, but Virginia was disqualified from the tournament because of a social media post that was derogatory to the Washington team.

In Friday's semifinal, Virginia defeated Washington, 1-0. A postgame social media post prompted league officials in Williamsport, Pa., to take action against Virginia.