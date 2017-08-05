Nearly 50 watercraft join parade to mark Lake Milton's centennial today

LAKE MILTON

She turned 100 years old this year, and folks who know her well say she’s never looked better.

“She” is Lake Milton, which has become a popular spot for boaters, swimmers, fishermen and residents. The centennial anniversary of construction of a dam that created the lake took place Saturday, with a slew of activities on and around the 1,685-acre lake.

The day started with guests being driven in classic cars from the Harry Meshel Amphitheater to a boat-launching area on the other side of the lake. From there, guests boarded boats and were joined by dozens of other boaters for a parade around the lake. The shore was lined with residents who live along the waterway, gathered to watch the boats sail past.

The parade ended back at the amphitheater, where a program marked the centennial. Several state and local officials spoke, and the Jackson-Milton High School marching band performed.

Todd Johnson, a member of the Lake Milton Boat Club, led the parade of nearly 50 watercraft with his 41-foot catamaran houseboat. The boat club, founded in 1949, has 135 members, Johnson said. The parade also included a jet-ski driven by Lake Milton resident “Captain” Tony Hoffer, whose 10-year-old American bulldog, Toby, rode shotgun.

