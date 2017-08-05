Longtime Trumbull Boy Scout leader killed in crash on state Route 11 today

Staff report

GUSTAVUS

A longtime Trumbull County Boy Scout leader was killed when he lost control of his 1999 GMC Suburban when a rear tire failed at about 7:15 a.m. today on state Route 11 causing the vehicle to slide off the left side of the road and overturn in the median.

Dead is James Potjunas, 60, who was traveling north on Route 11 transporting five scouts to Canada for a camping trip. His wife, Sandra, 61, a front seat passenger and the scouts were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Warren Post.