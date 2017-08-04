Weller Gallery hosts Doug McLarty exhibit

YOUNGSTOWN

The Weller Gallery in the Davis Visitor Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens presents “Natural Selection: Discoveries in Bloom” by artist Doug McLarty. This free exhibit is displayed now through Sept. 17. An opportunity to meet and visit with McLarty will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. His nature-based images make use of intricate and often whimsical botanical designs along with unusual material combinations. McLarty uses digital scanning technology to reveal unique patterns and perspectives for the viewer. For more information, call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330.740.7116.