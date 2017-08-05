Warren cops won't say where shots originated that left 3 dead

WARREN

Call logs from the Trumbull County 911 Center show there was a lot of activity Thursday evening around a Cadillac that had crashed into a house at Southern Boulevard and Solar Drive Southwest after gunfire broke out.

Police today would not say if someone was shooting at the Cadillac from another car, or if shots were fired on foot or from someone inside the Cadillac, but three people were killed. If the deaths are ruled homicides, it would give the city seven homicides for 2017.

Warren had four homicides in 2016, according to Vindicator files.

Killed in the shooting were Devonte West, 24, of Hamilton Street; Brandy Johnson, 37, of Merriweather Street; and Ju’Wante Harbin, 18, of Douglas Street.

Capt. Robert Massucci, head of the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, said police had no suspects Friday, but based on how the attack was carried out, they do not believe the killings were a random act.

The call logs show the first call that came into 911 about 7:12 p.m. Thursday said occupants of two cars were shooting at one another. Other calls quickly came after that first one, saying gunfire could be heard, the Cadillac crashed into the house, three or four people were shooting and “shots were fired in the car and hit the house.”

