WARREN — Police said a third person who was shot in a car Thursday evening at Solar Street NW and Southern Boulevard NW has died.

Reports said Devonte West, 24, of Hamilton Street SW; Brandy Johnson, 37, of Merryweather Street; and Ju'Wante Harbin, 18, of Douglas Street NW, were all killed after a car crash and gunfire at about 7:15 p.m.

Reports said they were found in a car that crashed into a house.