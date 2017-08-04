Severe weather fells trees, power lines in Girard, Liberty Township

GIRARD — Trees are down throughout the Mahoning Valley after heavy winds, rain and hail hit about 2:30 p.m. today.

The damage was most severe in Girard and Liberty Township.

Trees were down in lawns near Beechwood Avenue. The winds ripped off a portion of an awning at Our Town Motor Sales, a used car dealership at South State Street in Girard.

More than 3,000 customers lost power in Mahoning County and more than 4,000 customers lost power in Trumbull County.

