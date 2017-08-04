JOBS
Severe weather fells trees, power lines in Girard, Liberty Township


Published: Fri, August 4, 2017 @ 4:36 p.m.

GIRARD — Trees are down throughout the Mahoning Valley after heavy winds, rain and hail hit about 2:30 p.m. today.

The damage was most severe in Girard and Liberty Township.

Trees were down in lawns near Beechwood Avenue. The winds ripped off a portion of an awning at Our Town Motor Sales, a used car dealership at South State Street in Girard.

More than 3,000 customers lost power in Mahoning County and more than 4,000 customers lost power in Trumbull County.

Watch Vindy.com for updates.

