Police: Pa. man who crashed stolen car was shot in face


Published: Fri, August 4, 2017 @ 11:53 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man who crashed a stolen vehicle into nine parked cars turned out to have been shot in the face.

Police have yet to release the man’s name or say whether they believe he was responsible for stealing the vehicle he was driving Thursday night. It had been reported stolen from Camden, N.J., that afternoon. The crashes occurred in north Philadelphia, about 8:30 p.m.

Police say they’re also testing whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he crashed.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect resisted arrest and struggled with officers who arrived to investigate the crashes. When they determined he’d previously been shot in the face, police had paramedics take the man to Temple University Hospital.

His condition wasn’t immediately available.

