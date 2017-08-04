JOBS
Police: Man killed by SWAT team during search


Published: Fri, August 4, 2017 @ 11:51 a.m.

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man was shot and killed by a SWAT team as they were searching a home.

A spokesman for the Allen County sheriff said the shooting happened Thursday morning in Lima as an Allen County SWAT team and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force were conducting a search.

Police did not identify the man who was killed.

Two officers from the sheriff’s office have been placed on leave. Their names were not released.

The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

