Ohio grand jury declines to indict officer who killed Emirati man


Published: Fri, August 4, 2017 @ 12:55 p.m.

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict an Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen last year.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office said Thursday that Hudson police officer Ryan Doran will not face criminal charges.

Police say Doran shot and killed 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri on Dec. 4. Authorities say Doran shot Alameri five times amid a struggle after the Case Western Reserve University law student fled the scene of a crash.

The UAE embassy in Washington said it is disappointed with decision and is exploring “additional legal options” with Alameri’s family.

Doran was on paid leave during the investigation.

